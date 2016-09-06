Daesh-claimed bombings in Syria kill 48

Near-simultaneous bombings claimed by Daesh (ISIS) struck in and around strongholds of the Syrian government and Kurdish troops Monday, killing at least 48 people in a wave of attacks that came a day after the militants lost a vital link to the outside world along the Syrian-Turkish border.



Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish warplanes and tanks, continued to push Daesh fighters out of the border strip Monday, securing their hold on an area seized a day earlier.



Significant sticking points remain in negotiations over creating a U.S.-Russian military partnership focusing firepower on "common enemies" in Syria, Obama said.



The U.S.-Russia negotiations continue as Assad's forces, backed by Russian air power, are keeping up a heavy bombardment of insurgent positions in and around the northern city of Aleppo, pressing to complete their recapture of the city's strategic southern gateway.



Monday's bombings came in rapid succession during the morning rush hour, targeting the central city of Homs; a highly guarded Damascus suburb; the government stronghold of Tartous, where Russia has a major naval base; and Kurdish areas in northeastern Syria.

