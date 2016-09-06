Turkish airstrikes hit 12 targets in north Iraq: military

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish military says 30 Kurdish militants killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq
Turkish air strikes kill 3 PKK militants in southeast Turkey: military
Turkey hits Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq: Turkish military sources
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Turkish military says 30 Kurdish militants killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq
Turkish air strikes kill 3 PKK militants in southeast Turkey: military
Turkey hits Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq: Turkish military sources
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE