OPEC secretary-general meets Iran oil minister in Tehran

A meeting between OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo and Iran's oil minister to discuss global oil market conditions and crude prices has started in Tehran, the ministry's official website reported Tuesday.



Attempts by OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters to reach a pact on freezing output earlier this year foundered because Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, declined to participate.



OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Monday to set up a task force to review oil market fundamentals and to recommend measures and actions that would secure market stability.

