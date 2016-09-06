Iran supports 'any decision' to stabilize oil market: minister

Iran's oil minister said Tuesday that the Islamic republic supports "any decision" to stabilize the global oil market and that $50-60 per barrel is the desired price for most OPEC members.



OPEC members are due to hold an informal meeting in Algiers later this month to discuss a possible freeze in production to boost prices.



Iran briefly triggered a spike in prices late last month when it announced it would participate in the meeting, but Zanganeh stated on Aug. 26 that Iran wanted to return to its pre-sanctions share of the crude market before considering any kind of cap.

...