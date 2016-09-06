First UN food aid in two years reaches over 30,000 Iraqis

The U.N. said Tuesday it has delivered food supplies to more than 30,000 residents of Qayyarah for the first time in two years after Iraqi forces expelled extremists from the northern town.



Government forces on Aug. 25 pushed ISIS out of Qayyarah, considered strategic for a planned offensive against the extremists' last Iraqi stronghold of Mosul further north.



Its capture is part of a plan by Iraqi forces to drive ISIS from their last stronghold in Iraq in Mosul, 60 kilometers (35 miles) away.



The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR warned last month that a Mosul offensive could displace another 1.2 million people.

