Tunisia fears extremists returning home from Libya, seeks joint action

North African countries should be cooperating more to stop ISIS fighters who are fleeing their Libyan stronghold of Sirte from returning to their homelands and causing trouble there, Tunisia's defense minister said Tuesday.



Libyan forces aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli launched their campaign to recapture Sirte in May and are advancing on the last areas under its control.



But Tunisia, which estimates that about 4,000 of its nationals left to fight for extremist groups, is concerned that many are returning to the country and could turn their focus on home soil.

...