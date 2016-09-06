'Revitalize' Syria ceasefire to end 'blood-soaked' war: UN

UN investigators on Tuesday urged all sides in Syria's bloody war to breath new life into a faltering ceasefire, even as Washington and Moscow failed to agree a deal to stem the violence.



The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said a cessation of hostilities agreed in February had finally offered "a glimmer of hope" to civilians who have endured five-and-a-half years of horrific violence.



The two powers failed to produce an expected deal to ease the violence in Syria, where more than 290,000 people have been killed and more than half the population displaced since March 2011 .



The investigators on Tuesday reiterated their call for the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.

...