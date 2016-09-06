Iranians 'not Muslims': Saudi top cleric

Saudi Arabia's top cleric said Iranians are "not Muslims", after Iran's supreme leader launched a fresh tirade over the kingdom's handling of the hajj pilgrimage, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.



The grand mufti's comments came a day after Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Muslim world should challenge Saudi management of Islam's two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.



The verbal sparring, ahead of the annual hajj which this year starts on Saturday, follows months of tension between Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia and its Shiite regional rival Iran.



Iran said its nationals accounted for 464 of the dead.



Saudi Arabia says Iranian pilgrims are still welcome if they travel from other countries.

...