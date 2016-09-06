Syrian rebel wants 'safe zone', says it needs deal with Russia



Turkey-backed Syrian rebels would like to see a "safe zone" set up in areas of the border they are capturing from ISIS, but this would need an agreement between the United States, Turkey and Russia, a rebel commander said on Tuesday.



Osman also told Reuters that the Turkey-backed rebels would soon be forced to confront Kurdish militias because they had not withdrawn from the area as demanded by the United States and Turkey.



Fighting between the sides was halted last week after the United States called on Turkey to stay focused on the fight against ISIS and not to target Kurdish forces.

