Turkey's government says under popular pressure to drop EU talks

Cavusoglu also repeated his previous criticism of EU leaders for not showing sufficient solidarity with Turkey after a botched military coup in July in which President Tayyip Erdogan narrowly avoided capture and possible death.



Some European politicians have spoken out against admitting Turkey, a large, mainly Muslim nation of nearly 80 million people that borders Iraq and Syria and has had a patchy record on democracy and human rights over the decades.



Cavusoglu said on Tuesday Turkey's promise to accommodate war refugees on its territory would be rendered void if the EU did not uphold its pledge on visa-free travel.

...