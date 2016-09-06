Palestinian economy could double without Israeli occupation: UN

The Palestinian economy could easily double, while sky-high unemployment and poverty would plummet if the Israeli occupation were lifted, the United Nations development agency said Tuesday.



The economy of the territories grew 3.5 percent last year after shrinking 0.2 percent in 2014, when it was hard-hit by the devastating war in Gaza between Israel and Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions.



The 2014 Gaza war killed more than 2,200 Palestinians and 73 on the Israeli side while causing economic losses close to three times the size of Gaza's GDP.



With reconstruction hampered by Israel's blockade and by lagging international aid, 91 percent of damaged houses in Gaza have yet to be rebuilt and 75,000 people remain displaced two years on, UNCTAD said.

...