Yemeni official says rebels forced children to carry arms

A Yemeni minister with the internationally recognized government on Tuesday accused the country's Shiite rebels of forcing children to fight in Yemen's civil war, saying the rebels have recruited as many as 4,800 boys over the past six months.



Human Rights Minister Ezz Eddin al-Asbahi also said the rebels known as Houthis have killed about 1,000 civilians in the two-year conflict, and that more than 300 children have died -- either because of gunfire or rockets.



International rights groups have accused the Saudi-led coalition, which is backing the government, of causing most of the causalities in Yemen's conflict through airstrikes.



Fighting intensified in Yemen since Monday outside the capital, Sanaa, between forces loyal to the internationally-recognized government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthis, according to military and medical officials.

