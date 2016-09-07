The biggest what? Dubai seeks glory in obscure world records

The 6,148 whiskey shots perched atop glasses of energy drink waited for the push that might send them tumbling into the record books – just another night in Dubai, and another chance to make a certain kind of history.



The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill in Bur Dubai Monday sought to break the record.



Before Monday, the United Arab Emirates held 165 such records, including 129 set in Dubai, according to Guinness.



Among them are the architectural marvels of Dubai, like the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828 meters, and the continent-shaped islands of The World, the largest man-made archipelago.



One place the UAE isn't ahead, however, is in the number of overall world records.



The UAE and Dubai dominate the Middle East, Guinness spokeswoman Leila Issa said.



Two hours of counting later, Dubai had its 130th Guinness World Record with The Huddle's 4,578 correctly fallen shot glasses.

...