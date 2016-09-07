Regime drops chlorine bombs on Aleppo: report

Syrian activists and rescue workers in the rebel-held part of the contested city of Aleppo said that government warplanes dropped suspected chlorine bombs Tuesday on a crowded neighborhood, injuring dozens.



Last month, there were at least two reports of suspected chlorine attacks in Aleppo also, while the Syrian regime also blamed the opposition for using the gas.



Syrian pro-government forces backed by airstrikes launched a wide offensive in the city Sunday, capturing areas they lost last month and besieging rebel-held neighborhoods once more after a breach in the siege a month earlier.



U.N. investigators Tuesday said aerial bombardment by Syrian forces and their ally Russia were mostly to blame for swelling numbers of civilian casualties in Syria's devastating conflict.



The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria criticized all parties in the bloody war over a clear increase in "indiscriminate attacks on civilians," citing attacks on medical workers and facilities, blocked humanitarian convoys, enforced disappearances and summary executions.



Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five were wounded in a missile attack by Daesh Tuesday – the first Turkish casualties caused by the militants in Turkey's 2-week-old incursion into Syria.

