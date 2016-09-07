Yemen says rebels forced children to carry arms

A Yemeni minister with the internationally recognized government Tuesday accused the country's Shiite rebels of forcing children to fight in Yemen's civil war, saying the rebels have recruited as many as 4,800 boys over the past six months.



Speaking from Cairo, Asbahi said an estimated number of 3,000 people have been detained by the rebels in areas under their control and that there are some 70 cases of torture inside Houthi-controlled prisons.



Fighting intensified in Yemen since Monday outside the capital, Sanaa, between forces loyal to the internationally recognized government, backed by the Arab-led coalition, and the Houthis, according to military and medical officials.

...