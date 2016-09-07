UK seeks to avoid Iraq mistakes in bid for Syria peace

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday called for the mistakes of the Iraq war to be avoided in finding a solution to the Syrian conflict, ahead of talks with the country's opposition.



Johnson called for the removal from power of Syrian President Bashar Assad, arguing that it would be possible to avoid the turbulence which followed the ousting of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in 2003 .



Johnson accused Assad of "barbaric military tactics" in the ongoing conflict and criticized Russia's "seemingly indefensible conduct" of backing the Syrian leader.

