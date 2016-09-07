Turkey ready to join U.S. in capturing Syrian city from ISIS: Erdogan

U.S. President Barack Obama floated the idea of joint action with Turkey to capture the Syrian city of Raqqa from ISIS, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks published Wednesday.



Turkey, which is battling a Kurdish insurgency at home, launched an incursion into northern Syria last month with the stated aims of clearing ISIS from its border and preventing the Kurdish YPG militia expanding into new territory.



Daesh is another term for ISIS, while the PYD is the political wing of Syrian YPG militia, which Ankara says is an extension of Turkey's outlawed PKK Kurdish militant group.



The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition, which includes the YPG, seized the Syrian city of Manbij from ISIS.

...