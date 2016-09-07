Syria opposition fleshes out post-Assad plan in London

Syria's opposition will Wednesday set out detailed plans for the transition to a democratic state without President Bashar Assad at talks in London with British foreign minister Boris Johnson.



The subsequent 18 months would see Syria governed by a transitional body, made up of opposition figures, current government representatives and members of civil society, he wrote.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said the opposition was going further than before in outlining its vision for a post-Assad Syria.



Riyadh backs the opposition.

