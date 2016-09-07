Sudan to declare 'end to Darfur conflict'

Sudan was poised to declare an end to 13 years of conflict in Darfur Wednesday despite deadlock in African Union-brokered peace talks and persistent fighting that has driven thousands from their homes this year.



Khartoum had strongly opposed the extension but the Security Council said that persistent fighting between government forces and the rebels had driven 80,000 civilians from their homes in the first five months of the year alone, adding to hundreds of thousands of displaced people already living in camps.



Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges related to Darfur, which he denies.



His government has mounted a brutal counter-insurgency against the rebels, and in the ensuing conflict at least 300,000 people have been killed, according to the United Nations.

...