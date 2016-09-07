Palestinian killed by Israel forces was not an attacker: police

A Palestinian killed by Israeli police this week was not attempting a car-ramming attack on officers as had been initially claimed, police said on Wednesday.



Police originally said they opened fire on Monday during a car-ramming attack targeting officers in the Shuafat refugee camp in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.



One of the men in the car was killed and the driver was wounded, police said.



Haaretz quoted witnesses as saying the car did not endanger police and they were racing at the time.



Israeli forces say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

...