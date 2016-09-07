Turkey court acquits famed pianist of blasphemy charges

A Turkish court acquitted world-renowned pianist Fazil Say of blasphemy Wednesday, four years after he first went on trial on charges of insulting Islam in a case that raised alarm about freedom of expression in Turkey.



The Istanbul court ruling ends the long-running legal saga which began in October 2012 when Say went on trial on charges "insulting religious beliefs" in a series of Twitter posts.



In a hugely convoluted process, the Turkish classical star was initially handed a 10-month jail sentence in 2013 before a retrial was ordered the same year in which he received an identical sentence.

