Turkey tells watchdog coup trials will be 'transparent'

Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday pledged cooperation with the top European rights watchdog to ensure the effort to bring the leaders of July's failed coup to justice is clear and straightforward.



Some 20,000 people have been arrested since the July 15 coup attempt and 70,000 civil servants fired as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan purges those he says have links to Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim preacher Ankara blames for the failed putsch.



Turkey is a major European Union partner and aspiring member but it has been incensed by what it sees as a lack of support from Brussels and its criticism that the post-coup clampdown could undermine the rule of law.

