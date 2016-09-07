Sudan's Bashir says peace has returned to Darfur

President Omar al-Bashir Wednesday declared that peace had returned to Sudan's war-torn Darfur despite a deadlock in African Union-brokered cease-fire talks and persistent fighting that has driven thousands from their homes this year.



Bashir, who vowed to develop the strife-torn region, stopped short of outright declaring an end to a 13-year conflict in Darfur.



Khartoum has repeatedly sought to declare an end to the conflict in Darfur this year, claiming that an April referendum backing the current five-state division of the region turned the page.



But the vote, which was boycotted by the rebels, was widely criticized by the international community and in June the U.N. Security Council voted to extend the mandate of an 18,000-strong peacekeeping force which the world body runs jointly with the African Union.



Bashir, who has mounted a brutal counter-insurgency against the rebels, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges related to Darfur, which he denies.

