Syria swaps prisoners for Russian bodies: lawyer



The Syrian government has begun releasing 169 prisoners in exchange for the return of the bodies of five Russian soldiers killed when their helicopter was downed, a lawyer said Wednesday.



Two officers and three crew were aboard a Russian military helicopter shot down on August 1 in the northwestern province of Idlib, which is almost entirely under the control of a coalition of Islamists and extremists.



Chammas declined to say which rebel groups were involved in the negotiations with the regime.

