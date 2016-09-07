Hundreds of S. Sudan fighters transferred for medical care by UN Congo mission

Hundreds of fighters loyal to South Sudanese opposition leader Riek Machar have been transferred within neighboring Congo for medical treatment by the U.N. peacekeeping mission there, according to an internal Congolese army report.



Machar was picked up by the U.N. mission in Congo (MONUSCO) with a leg injury on Aug. 17 and evacuated to another part of the country before travelling for medical treatment to Sudan, where he has since remained.



The army report said that, beginning on Aug. 18, the mission organised three flights per day over three days from Dungu, some 75 km (45 miles) from the South Sudan border, to the eastern city of Goma, about 1,000 km to the south, for his fighters.

...