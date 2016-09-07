Egypt bans statues without official approval

Egypt banned on Wednesday statues in squares that do not have prior approval from the authorities after public outrage over controversial and unattractive sculptures across the country.



The controversial statue of a soldier hugging a woman from behind in Sohag's town of Balyana was the latest in a series of statues that have become a laughing stock on social media.



According to a 2013 UN study, 99.3 percent of Egyptian women have experienced at least one form of sexual harassment, and 82.6 percent said they did not feel safe in the street.

...