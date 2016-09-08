Fighting in Syria’s Hama uproots 100,000

Intense fighting between Syrian government troops and insurgents in Syria's central Hama province displaced some 100,000 people over eight days between late August and early September, the U.N.'s humanitarian agency said. Earlier this month, insurgents pushed northward in Hama province, surprising government troops and dislodging them from areas they controlled around the provincial capital, also called Hama, including a military base and villages near the highway to Damascus.



Others fled toward government-controlled Hama city, where four mosques were converted into temporary shelters, OCHA said.



In at least one airstrike last week, government warplanes struck a van carrying displaced people fleeing Suran, a town north of Hama city, activists said.

...