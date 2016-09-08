States agree to clear world cluster bombs by 2030

More than 100 countries pledged Wednesday to clear unexploded cluster munitions used in conflict zones worldwide by 2030, a new step in the unfinished battle to prevent deaths by the weapons. Parties to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions set their first target date for clearing the explosives which are estimated to have killed and maimed more than 50,000 people worldwide in the past half-century.



Representatives at the Geneva talks harshly condemned the continued use of cluster munitions in Syria and Yemen, which are not among the 119 states who signed up to the convention.



As of last month, 24 countries and three other areas remained contaminated by cluster munitions, with Iraq and Laos particularly affected.

...