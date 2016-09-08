Syria swaps prisoners for Russian bodies: lawyer



The Syrian government has begun releasing 169 prisoners in exchange for the return of the bodies of five Russian soldiers killed when their helicopter was downed, a lawyer said Wednesday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 86 people had been released in the central city of Hama. They had been accused of "terrorism" or involvement in anti-regime protests at the outbreak of Syria's conflict in 2011, said the Britain-based activist group, which has a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

...