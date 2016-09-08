Video refutes Israeli police story on shooting

New amateur video of a deadly police shooting in occupied East Jerusalem raised questions Wednesday about the police version of events. Police initially said the Palestinian driver had tried to run over their forces in Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp before police shot at the car earlier this week.



Police Wednesday said they were now investigating the driver of the car, Ali Nimr for manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment. The manslaughter investigation indicated police were holding Nimr responsible for the death of his cousin who was shot dead by police.



Haaretz quoted witnesses as saying the car did not endanger police and they were racing at the time.

...