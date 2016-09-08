U.S. admits paying Iran $1.7B in cash

The Obama administration is acknowledging its transfer of $1.7 billion to Iran earlier this year was made entirely in cash, using non-U.S. currency, as Republican critics of the transaction continued to denounce the payments. Treasury Department spokeswoman Dawn Selak said in a statement Tuesday that the cash payments were necessary because of the "effectiveness of U.S. and international sanctions," which isolated Iran from the international finance system.



The remaining $1.3 billion represented estimated interest on the Iranian cash the U.S. had held since the '70s.



Tuesday, some Republican senators voiced their support for legislation that would bar payments from the Judgment Fund to Iran until Tehran pays the $55.6 billion that U.S. courts have judged that it owes to American victims of Iranian terrorism.

...