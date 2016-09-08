Syria opposition makes new transition push

Syria's opposition Wednesday made a fresh call for a transition to democracy without President Bashar Assad, as the United States poured cold water on expectations of a new round of talks with Russia aimed at ending the war.



In a sign of the difficulties of negotiations on ending the war, Syria's main opposition negotiating group coordinator Riyad Hijab outlined Wednesday that the High Negotiations Committee would reject any deal struck by Russia and the United States on Syria's fate that was very different from its own proposed transition plan.



The opposition hopes the talks would result in an 18-month transition that would see Syria governed by a transitional body made up of opposition figures, current government representatives and members of civil society, according to a 25-page blueprint.



As part of a new push to capture the city, an Iraqi Shiite militia fighting in Syria on the government's side has sent more than 1,000 extra fighters to southern parts of Aleppo over the past two days to reinforce its positions, the group's spokesman Hashim al-Moussawi said.



The group, Harakat al-Nujaba, is fighting alongside the Syrian army, the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Iranian forces and other militias against insurgents battling to topple Assad.

...