Syrians begin returning to Jarablus

A group of 292 Syrians returned to the Syrian town of Jarablus from Turkey Wednesday, marking the first formal return of civilians since Ankara launched a military incursion two weeks ago to try to secure the border region, a Turkish official said. Jarablus, which had been held by Daesh (ISIS), was the first town captured by Turkey's army and its Syrian rebel allies in an offensive launched on Aug. 24 that aims to sweep away militants and Syrian Kurdish militias from the frontier.



Turkey has said it cleared militants from a 90-kilometer stretch of Syrian territory and has pushed south.



Turkey, which hosts 3 million Syrian refugees, urged world powers to back plans for a "safe zone" in north Syria to allow Syrians to return home.



The YPG says its troops have long since withdrawn from areas being targeted by Turkish-backed forces.



The army said Turkey's rebel allies had taken six more villages, located in Daesh-held areas, adding to dozens of settlements now under the control of Turkish-backed forces.

...