Chemical weapons watchdog chief says Aleppo gas attack disturbing

The world's chemical weapons watchdog chief said Thursday the group will investigate suspected use of chlorine gas in an opposition area of the Syrian city of Aleppo, calling reports of the gas attack disturbing.



The U.N. Security Council is due to discuss a report by the United Nations and the watchdog group, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), that blames Syrian government forces for previous toxic gas attacks.



A year-long U.N. and OPCW inquiry into Syria, unanimously authorized by the 15-member Security Council, focused on nine gas attacks in seven areas and determined that Syrian government troops were responsible for two of them, in 2014 and 2015 .

...