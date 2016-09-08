Turkish court arrests pastry magnate in coup probe

A Turkish court Thursday ordered the arrest of the chairman of a famed traditional sweet pastry manufacturer as well as over a dozen other businessmen for their alleged links to the failed July 15 coup.



In a separate development, Istanbul prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 92 more people, including six generals, on suspicion of links to Gulen and the coup.



Two fugitive Turkish admirals were detained late Wednesday after almost two months on the run, the Dogan news agency said.



The coup investigation has so far seen the arrest of over 150 admirals and generals, half of Turkey's entire contingent of top-ranking military, forcing a massive shake-up in the armed forces.

