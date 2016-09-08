US, Russia eye fresh Syria peace push

The US and Russia conducted last-minute negotiations Thursday over a fresh bid for a Syrian peace deal ahead of an expected high-level meeting in Geneva.



Foreign ministers from the two powers, which support opposite sides in the five-year conflict, were poised to hold a "personal meeting" in the Swiss city to push for a peace agreement, according to the Russian side.



The Syria war has pitted the old Cold War rivals against each other, with Russia flying a bombing campaign in support of Syrian strongman leader Bashar Assad and the United States backing rebel groups fighting to oust him from power.



The opposition hopes new talks would result in an 18-month transition that would see Syria governed by a transitional body made up of opposition figures, current government representatives and members of civil society, according to a 25-page blueprint.

