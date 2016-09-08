Syria government retakes key Aleppo district from rebels: activists

Pro-government forces overran a strategically important district on the southern outskirts of Syria's Aleppo Thursday, activists said, rolling back nearly every gain from a major month-long rebel offensive there.



The government advance in Ramussa further seals off Aleppo's opposition-held eastern districts, under renewed siege since Sunday by forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.



Rebels and their extremist allies had launched a major assault in Aleppo's southern outskirts on July 31 in a bid to break the government's encirclement of the eastern neighborhoods.



They successfully opened a route into those districts a week later via Ramussa, but government forces have managed to recapture nearly all that territory.



Aleppo province, which borders Turkey to the north, is a patchwork of territory held by competing forces in Syria's war: rebels, the government, Kurdish fighters, and extremists.

