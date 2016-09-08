Egyptian prosecutor heads to Rome to discuss Regeni investigation

Egypt's public prosecutor left for Rome Thursday to present his Italian counterpart with the latest findings in the investigation into the killing of Italian student Giulio Regeni, state news agency MENA said.



Regeni, who was doing postgraduate research into Egyptian trade unions, was last seen by his friends on Jan. 25 . His body, which showed signs of torture, was found in a roadside ditch on the outskirts of Cairo on Feb. 3 .



The prosecutors' meeting will be he third since Regeni's body was found.

...