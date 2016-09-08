Turkey suspends over 10,000 teachers for 'Kurdish militant links': official

Turkey has suspended more than 10,000 teachers over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Turkish official said Thursday, following a purge of education staff in the wake of the failed coup bid.



In a key visit to the Kurdish-majority city Diyarbakir in the southeast on Sunday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said up to 14,000 teachers would be suspended over links to the PKK.



There are 850,000 teachers in Turkey.



The government has vowed to press on with its campaign to eradicate the PKK from southeastern Turkey.

...