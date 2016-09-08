Turkey 'building power line' to Syria's Jarabuls: official

Turkey is building an underground power line to supply the town of Jarablus in Syria with electricity two weeks after Turkish forces helped pro-Ankara rebels to recapture the town from extremists, an official said Thursday.



Turkey has previously supplied electricity to the area but stopped in October 2012 amid the civil war in Syria, said the official.



Turkey is home to some 2.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria but only around 10 percent live in refugee camps, with the rest living in towns and cities across the country, mainly in the southeast.

...