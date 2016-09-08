Kurdish role a sticking point as US, Turkey discuss Raqqa operation

Turkey supports a planned operation to drive ISIS out of its Syrian stronghold of Raqqa but U.S.-backed Kurdish militia fighters should not be at the core of it, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday.



Washington has said it supports the effort to push back ISIS, but the two NATO allies remain at odds over the role Kurdish fighters should play.



Turkey has insisted that the Kurdish fighters pull back east of the Euphrates river following the operation, and warned that they will be legitimate targets for Turkish forces and the Syrian rebels Turkey backs if they fail to do so.



Turkey would seek no other objective around Manbij other than the retreat of the YPG forces, Isik said.

