Muslims crowd Mecca ahead of hajj

Close to 1.5 million Muslims from around the world had descended Thursday on Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage, undeterred by last year's stampede disaster but with Iranians absent.



As temperatures exceeded 40C (105F), pilgrims crowded into Mecca's sprawling, air-conditioned Grand Mosque complex to walk around the Kaaba – the black cube that Muslims across the globe face while they pray.



In one of the first rites of hajj, which formally starts on Saturday, white-clad pilgrims take their turn circling the Kaaba in a procession that continues 24 hours a day.



Iran sent 60,000 pilgrims last year, and claimed the largest number of stampede fatalities, at 464 .

...