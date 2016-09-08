UN urges Kuwait to abolish migrant labor system

A U.N. rights expert Thursday urged Kuwait to abolish its "kafala" system for foreign workers which has long been criticized as a form of bonded labor or even slavery.



Under the system, domestic workers are forced to work long hours, mistreated and beaten, prompting hundreds to flee every year, said Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, a U.N. special rapporteur on people-trafficking.



Similar systems operate in all six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where about 25 million foreigners live and work.

...