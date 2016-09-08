Syrian aid groups suspend ties with UN

More than 70 Syrian aid groups are suspending cooperation with the United Nations, accusing U.N. humanitarian agencies and their partners of being manipulated by the government, according to a letter released Thursday.



The United Nations defended its actions, saying it had to work with the Syrian government to ensure aid deliveries.



It also said the U.N. had given money to the state-owned fuel supplier, which is under EU sanctions, and to Syria's national blood bank, which is controlled by Assad's defense ministry.



The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization had given $13.3 million to the Syrian agriculture ministry, which is on the EU sanctions list, the Guardian said.

...