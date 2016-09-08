Libya's last chemical arms reach German destruction plant

Libya's last chemical weapons stocks have arrived safely in Germany after being shipped out of the country, and will now be prepared for destruction, a global watchdog said Thursday.



The U.N. Security Council on July 22 endorsed the plans to remove Libya's remaining chemical weapons from the country.



Libya joined the U.N. convention banning chemical weapons in 2004 as part of Gadhafi's ultimately abortive efforts to shake off the country's pariah status and mend ties with the West.



At the time Libya joined the convention, it declared 24.7 tons of sulfur mustard, 1,390 tons of precursor chemicals and more than 3,500 aerial bombs containing chemical weapons.

