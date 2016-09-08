Iraq police clashes with militia near Baghdad

Several people were wounded Thursday when Iraqi police clashed with members of an Iranian-backed militia near the capital, both sides said.



It said the Nujaba force was then stopped at a checkpoint and asked by the police to report to a nearby base and officially record the arrest.



"When they arrived at the base, they arrested the (Nujaba) force and released the Daesh (ISIS) commander," Shammari said.



He said Nujaba forces that arrived at the base later were shot at by the police, adding that three of them were seriously wounded.

...