South Sudan buys weapons as economy collapses: UN panel

South Sudanese government forces have acquired two jet fighters and truckloads of small arms ammunition and were seeking to manufacture bullets, while opposition troops have not received any significant arms shipments, U.N. sanctions monitors said in a confidential report seen by Reuters Thursday.



The report, on arms flows and security threats to South Sudan since a transitional government was formed in April, strengthens the case for an arms embargo, a move recommended by the monitors to the Security Council in January.



A U.N. peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) has been in South Sudan since the country gained independence from Sudan in 2011 .



The U.N. Security Council has long threatened to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan after the country spiraled into civil war in 2013, but veto powers Russia and China are wary that such a move would benefit opposition fighters because it would be harder to monitor them than to police the government.

