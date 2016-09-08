Iranian faction among Kurds trained by US against militants

An Iranian Kurdish rebel group received military training in weapons and explosives from U.S. and European advisers as part of the international program backing Kurds in the war against ISIS in Iraq, the group's commander told The Associated Press.



Iran is a powerful backer of the Iraqi government and Iraqi Shiite militias against ISIS.



It appeared that the Iranian faction made its way into the training because it is officially under the umbrella of the Iraqi Kurdish forces.



Speaking to The Associated Press this week, the Kurdistan Freedom Party's commander Hussein Yazdanpana said he recognized that the training was for the fight against ISIS.



Yazdanpana said his group has launched six attacks inside of Iran this year alone.



The Iranian PAK – believed to number several hundred – is closely allied to the main ruling party in Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region, so its fighters have been helping in the fight against ISIS. The PAK's fighters are under the umbrella of the regional government's Peshmerga Ministry, which governs which groups receive training.



The group's fighters went through further rounds of training later alongside other Iraqi Kurdish fighters, he said.

