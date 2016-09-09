EU may extend some telecom security rules to web services

The European Union is set to extend some security rules currently only applicable to telecom operators to web services such as Whatsapp, Skype and Apple Inc.'s FaceTime, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters.



Telecom companies such as Vodafone, Orange and Deutsche Telekom have long complained that web groups including Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft and Facebook are more lightly regulated despite offering similar services, and have called for the EU's telecoms-specific rules to be repealed.



However the proposal does allow for some of the security obligations to be lighter for services which, like Whatsapp for example, do not exercise control over the transmission of their services over telecom networks.

