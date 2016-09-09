World leaders scramble to secure Syrian cease-fire

Syria's army and its allies have regained an important Aleppo district lost to rebels last month, state media and an activist group said Thursday, as world leaders engaged in a flurry of diplomatic contacts over the Syrian crisis.



On the ground Thursday, pro-regime forces overran the strategically important district of Ramouseh on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo, sealing off desperate residents in opposition-held neighborhoods.The



However, a rebel source said insurgents still held part of Ramouseh and that though the army was mobilizing forces, the Army of Conquest coalition of Islamist groups was still present at the southern Aleppo front.



In early August the rebel advance into southern Aleppo gave them control over the residential district of Ramouseh, a complex of military colleges immediately to its west and the 1070 Apartment Blocks district west of that.



It opened a corridor into the rebel-held parts of Aleppo that are home to at least 250,000 people and had been under siege for weeks, while forcing the government to access its own areas in the city by a longer, more precarious route.

...